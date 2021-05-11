7N Architects wins railway station design competition

With more than 200 international entries, the Re-Imagining Railways contest was open for engineers, architects, and designers worldwide.

The participants were required to design small to medium-size stations to enhance the travel experience for commuters using Britain’s railway.

Network Rail will now work in collaboration with the 7N Architects-led team, including Arup, Gardiner and Theobald, and Lisa Mackenzie Landscape Architect for the detailed development of the proposals.

The winning design features a clock tower as a local landmark and sweeping canopies to offer shelter.

It also includes a renewable energy power generation source for the station by using translucent photo-voltaic canopies.



7N Architects noted that its modular station design can merge with several locations that balance the local landscape.

Network Rail Buildings and Architecture head Anthony Dewar said: “This competition offered a unique opportunity to reimagine what a railway station can be in the 21st century, creating an environment that better serves the passengers and communities who rely on the British railway network and leave a lasting legacy on station design.”

With minimum components, the concept was designed to be in line with Network Rail’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

UK Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “7N Architects’ innovative concept puts passengers right at the heart of its design, from the sweeping canopies providing shelter from the elements and generating power, to the station’s frontage servicing as a local landmark.

“Harnessing creative and forward-thinking ideas like this will be a game-changer when it comes to designing stations of the future that deliver a first class experience for all passengers.”