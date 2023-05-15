Nexrail, a Luxembourg-based rolling stock leasing company, will lease two Vossloh Rolling Stock DE18 locomotives to German operator Rail Bavaria Logistik. Credit: Nexrail

Luxembourg-based rolling stock leasing company Nexrail is set to lease two Vossloh rolling stock DE18 locomotives to the German operator Rail Bavaria Logistik.

On their traction performance and dedication report, Vossloh rolling stock stated that the “1,800 kW diesel engine is supplemented with a battery pack that puts out up to 150 kWh and depending on the load profile provides rail operators working in “zero-emission” zones like tunnels or inside sheds with over an hour of emission-free shunting capabilities.”

Additionally, Vossloh highlighted their use of renewable fuels on the engines which include the synthetic HVO fuel which is in accordance with EN 15940 or the Neste Diesel which stands out for its carbon-neutral manufacturing methods.

Through the adaption of these sources, they have combined clean engine management with a 50% reduction of CO2, resulting in economical performance and maintenance parameters for the DE18 locomotive.

Nexrail provides full-service leasing throughout Europe with a present fleet of around 50 three and four-axle, centre-cab diesel and hybrid locomotives with customers in numerous European nations.

Additionally, February 2023 saw the leasing company announce a purchase of 40 stage V DE18 locomotives, which are expected to be fully contracted by Q3 2023.

Once all locomotives are delivered, the Nexrail fleet will reach 130 locomotives, of which 100 will be DE18s.

Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, delivered a statement in the UN Global Compact Progress Report 2021 that shows Vossloh’s commitment to sustainability and how this might benefit the rail sector.

Schuster said: “Sustainability is an integral part of Vossloh’s corporate DNA. As a supplier of rail infrastructure products and services, we make a significant contribution to sustainable, safe and user-friendly mobility. We are convinced that a modal shift, especially from road to rail, is the fundamental prerequisite for successfully shaping the climate turnaround and achieving the goals of the European Green Deal.”

DE18 manufacturer Vossloh has been an active participant in the UN Global Compact effort since the beginning of 2020.

By supporting the principles of the UN Global Compact, Vossloh is once again outlining its contribution to achieving the global Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The Vossloh DE18 is an 80-tonne diesel-electric locomotive with a 3000-litre fuel tank; a complete information sheet can be obtained here.