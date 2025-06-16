TMACS ensures safety by preventing the issue of overlapping authorities and conflicting track access. Credit: 4Tel.

4Tel, a turnkey control and information management solutions provider, is set to modernise train control functionality on the Australian Rail Track Corporation’s (ARTC) Tarcoola to Kalgoorlie line by deploying Train Management and Control System (TMACS).

TMACS, a computer-based electronic authority system, will be implemented across a 1,276km stretch of track by late 2026.

The system is already operational on more than 5,000km of track in New South Wales (NSW). It is the predominant communications-based train control system on the ARTC and New South Wales Country Regional Network (CRN).

TMACS minimises the need for costly track-side infrastructure by using electronic authorities for train movement.

4Tel CEO Tony Crosby said: “TMACS has been proven in continuous and safe use since the initial version was deployed in 2001. Train drivers, track vehicles and track workers will all benefit from the increased risk controls that will be applied to this corridor, including electronic authorities, out-of-authority alerts and proximity alerts, which have all been well-proven over many years of operation on the CRN.”

TMACS is the only train control system in Australia issuing vital movement authorities that meet the international standard IEC 61508 for Safety Integrity Level 2 (SIL-2).

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The system’s screen-based forms and electronic train graphs enable efficient planning and management of train operations.

TMACS also ensures safety by preventing the issue of overlapping authorities and conflicting track access.

It continuously checks all movements against the authorised limits for each user, with alarms triggered in the control centre and on user devices if these limits are exceeded.

The new TMACS servers for the Tarcoola to Kalgoorlie line will be housed in ARTC’s Network Control Centre West (NCCW) in Adelaide.

ARTC group executive Safety and Systems Brad Moorhouse said: “This project reflects ARTC’s commitment to modernising our national freight network by enhancing both safety and operational efficiency. The rollout of TMACS on the Tarcoola to Kalgoorlie line will deliver smarter train control technology to a key freight corridor, reducing reliance on manual systems and introducing smarter, engineering-based safety measures.

“TMACS will also integrate with the ARTC eTAP work-on-track mobile app used by track vehicles and track workers, improving the risk controls and efficiency of our train operations.”

In October last year, the NSW Government initiated the Regional Network East/West Uplift (RNEW) Programme, which is designed to create a ten-year strategy for regional rail infrastructure.

This programme marks a transition from sporadic investment decisions to a more systematic, evidence-driven approach that addresses the comprehensive requirements of the regional rail network.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up