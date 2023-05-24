Future Rail issue 102 is out now, available to read for free on all devices.

In the UK this month, the Department for Transport has announced that the Transpennine Express train operator will be taken into public control once its contract expires.

In this issue, we hear the industry’s response to the news, as well as asking – in light of this being the fourth operator to be taken over by the state-owned Operator of Last Resort – does this signal the beginning of a move away from the privatised model in the UK?



Elsewhere, we dive into the Railway Industry Associations’ recent digital technology report, find out how the National Grid is helping the decarbonisation of railways, and look at how to create more a sustainable travel and tourism model.

For all this and the latest rail industry news, comment, and analysis from GlobalData, read on. You can also follow us @FutureRail_Mag.

Peter Nilson, editor

In this issue

Inside the new RIA digital technologies report

A new report from the Railway Industry Association predicts a digital future for rail – and what is needed to reach it. Peter Nilson outlines the key takeaways.

How the National Grid is helping to decarbonise rail

Jasleen Mann explores how the owner of the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales is preparing for the industry’s increased electrification.

Overtourism is harming the climate. What can be done?

Dave Keating investigates new initiatives that aim to draw people out of the world’s most popular destinations to lessen tourists’ impact on the Planet.

How Hyperloop TT is spreading hyperloop to China

Jasleen Mann speaks to Andrés de León, Hyperloop TT CEO, about the future of hyperloop technology.

A blow for privatisation in the battle for British railways

As another train operator is taken under government control, Alex Blair investigates if renationalising more of the UK’s train services is a viable strategy.

Transpennine Express goes into state control: industry reacts

Noah Bovenizer finds out how industry, politicians, and unions have reacted to news that the franchise is to be controlled by the UK DfT under the operator of last resort.

What makes true ABT different from piecemeal attempts?

Aaron White, UK business development director at Cubic Transportation Systems, explains the benefits of fully integrated account-based ticketing.

Galvanising the rail industry

Andy Harrison, sales and marketing director at Wedge Group Galvanizing, explains what advancements are being made to make the galvanizing process even more green.

Keeping on track: seamless control with IP KVM

Jamie Adkin, EMEA VP at Adder Technology, explains why implementing an IP KVM system in control rooms can be vital for efficient rail operations.

Next issue preview

Next issue, we take a look at the latest developments in Rolling Stock and Power Systems.

How will trains of the future look and be powered? Technologies such as Hydrogen power or Battery-powered trains have been gaining momentum over recent years, but would old-fashioned electrification of railway lines be more efficient? Find out in our July issue.

