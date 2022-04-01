Industrial automation innovation among railway industry companies has dropped off in the last year

Research and innovation in industrial automation in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector has declined in the last year. Credit: GlobalData.

The most recent figures show that the number of industrial automation related patent applications in the industry stood at 26 in the three months ending January – down from 46 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to industrial automation followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 24 in the three months ending January 2021 to 20 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

Industrial automation is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp was the top industrial automation innovator in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed 18 industrial automation related patents in the three months ending January. That was down from 57 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the United States based FedEx Corp with 15 industrial automation patent applications, the United States based Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (12 applications), and South Korea based Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd (12 applications).