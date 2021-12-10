Future of work hiring levels in the railway industry rose to a year-high in November 2021

The proportion of railway equipment supply, product and services companies hiring for future of work related positions rose significantly in November 2021 compared with the equivalent month last year, with 50% of the companies included in our analysis recruiting for at least one such position.

This latest figure was higher than the 28.6% of companies who were hiring for future of work related jobs a year ago and an increase compared to the figure of 46.6% in October 2021.

When it came to the rate of all job openings that were linked to future of work, related job postings dropped in November 2021, with 3% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

This latest figure was a decrease compared to the 3.6% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to future of work in the equivlent month a year ago.



Future of work is one of the topics that GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, have identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforseen challenges.

Our analysis of the data shows that railway equipment supply, product and services companies are currently hiring for future of work jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 3.1% in November 2021.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

By Patrick Scott

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.