Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Analysis
January 24, 2022

Filings buzz in the railway industry: 59% increase in cybersecurity mentions in Q3 of 2021

We have analysed cybersecurity filings using data from GlobalData.

By Emil Filipov

Credit: Globaldata.

Mentions of cybersecurity within the filings of companies in the railway industry rose 59% between the second and third quarters of 2021.

In total, the frequency of sentences related to cybersecurity between October 2020 and September 2021 was 169% higher than in 2016 when GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, first began to track the key issues referred to in company filings.

When companies in the railway industry publish annual and quarterly reports, ESG reports and other filings, GlobalData analyses the text and identifies individual sentences that relate to disruptive forces facing companies in the coming years. Cybersecurity is one of these topics - companies that excel and invest in these areas are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

To assess whether cybersecurity is featuring more in the summaries and strategies of companies in the railway industry, two measures were calculated. Firstly, we looked at the percentage of companies which have mentioned cybersecurity at least once in filings during the past twelve months - this was 80% compared to 68% in 2016. Secondly, we calculated the percentage of total analysed sentences that referred to cybersecurity.

Of the 50 biggest employers in the railway industry, Uber Technologies Inc was the company which referred to cybersecurity the most between October 2020 and September 2021. GlobalData identified 143 cybersecurity-related sentences in the United States-based company's filings - 1.1% of all sentences. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd mentioned cybersecurity the second most - the issue was referred to in 0.8% of sentences in the company's filings. Other top employers with high cybersecurity mentions included National Express Group PLC, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc and Poste Italiane Group.

Content from our partners
Protected: Enhance connectivity for passengers on board your train
Four principles to harness data for asset management
Four principles to harness data for asset management
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future

Across all companies in the railway industry the filing published in the third quarter of 2021 which exhibited the greatest focus on cybersecurity came from Uber Technologies Inc. Of the document's 1,266 sentences, 32 (2.5%) referred to cybersecurity.

This analysis provides an approximate indication of which companies are focusing on cybersecurity and how important the issue is considered within the railway industry, but it also has limitations and should be interpreted carefully. For example, a company mentioning cybersecurity more regularly is not necessarily proof that they are utilising new techniques or prioritising the issue, nor does it indicate whether the company's ventures into cybersecurity have been successes or failures.

GlobalData also categorises cybersecurity mentions by a series of subthemes. Of these subthemes, the most commonly referred to topic in the third quarter of 2021 was 'data security', which made up 95% of all cybersecurity subtheme mentions by companies in the railway industry.

Related Companies
DTEC

Ultrasonic Testing Systems for Wheels and Axles, Trackside Check Point Solutions

Visit Profile
Mont-Ele

DC Traction Substation, Switchgears and Relays

Visit Profile
Fairfild

Power Resistors for the Railway Industry

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU