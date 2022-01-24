ESG innovation among railway industry companies has dropped off in the last year

Research and innovation in environmental, social, and governance in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector has declined in the last year. Credit: GlobalData.

Research and innovation in environmental, social, and governance in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of ESG patent applications in the industry stood at 17 in the three months ending November – down from 35 over the same period last year.

Figures for patent grants related to ESG followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 22 in the three months ending November last year to 11 this year.

Related

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

ESG is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co Ltd was the top environmental, social, and governance innovator in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector in the last quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in South Korea, filed 33 ESG related patents in the three months ending November. That was down from 36 over the same period last year.

It was followed by the United States based Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp with 18 ESG patent applications.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Railway Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here