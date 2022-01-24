Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Analysis
January 24, 2022

ESG innovation among railway industry companies has dropped off in the last year

We analysed ESG innovation among railway industry companies using data from GlobalData.

Research and innovation in environmental, social, and governance in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector has declined in the last year. Credit: GlobalData.

Research and innovation in environmental, social, and governance in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of ESG patent applications in the industry stood at 17 in the three months ending November – down from 35 over the same period last year.

Figures for patent grants related to ESG followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 22 in the three months ending November last year to 11 this year.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

ESG is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

Content from our partners
Protected: Enhance connectivity for passengers on board your train
Four principles to harness data for asset management
Four principles to harness data for asset management
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co Ltd was the top environmental, social, and governance innovator in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector in the last quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in South Korea, filed 33 ESG related patents in the three months ending November. That was down from 36 over the same period last year.

It was followed by the United States based Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp with 18 ESG patent applications.

Related Companies
Greenwood Engineering

MiniProf Wheel and Rail Profile Measurements

Visit Profile
Wabtec Control Systems

Advanced Railway Asset Monitoring and Management Systems

Visit Profile
Suomen Vaimennin

Railway Vehicle Shock Absorbers and Dampers

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU