Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry IoT roles

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for internet of things (IoT) hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending December.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 6.8 per cent of total IoT jobs – up from 2.3 per cent in the same quarter in 2020.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 0.8 year-on-year percentage point change in IoT roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include internet of things, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for IoT job ads in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was India, which saw two per cent of all IoT job adverts in the three months ending December 2020, increasing to 6.3 per cent in the three months ending December this year.

That was followed by the United States (up 1.2 percentage points), the United Kingdom (up 0.9), and France (up 0.3).

The top country for IoT roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 79.3 per cent of all roles advertised in the three months ending December.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for IoT workers in the railway industry?

Some 10.7 per cent of all railway industry IoT roles were advertised in Mahwah (United States) in the three months ending December - more than any other city.

That was followed by Louisville (United States) with 10.7 per cent, Atlanta (United States) with 7.4 per cent, and Alpharetta (United States) with 7.2 per cent.

Data Journalism Team