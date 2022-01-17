Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
January 17, 2022

Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry data analytics roles

We have analysed hiring patterns using data from GlobalData.

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for data analytics hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending November.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 12.5 per cent of total data analytics jobs – up from nine per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 3.1 year-on-year percentage point change in data analytics roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

Four principles to harness data for asset management
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future
These key themes, which include data analytics, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for data analytics roles in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was the United Kingdom, which saw 1.6 per cent of all data analytics job adverts in the three months ending November last year, increasing to 4.5 per cent in the three months ending November this year.

That was followed by India (up 2.6 percentage points), Australia (up 0.8), and Hungary (up 0.6).

The top country for data analytics roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 67 per cent of all roles in the three months ending November.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for data analytics workers in the railway industry?

Some 4.8 per cent of all railway industry data analytics roles were advertised in Chicago (United States) in the three months ending November - more than any other city.

That was followed by San Francisco (United States) with 4.8 per cent, High Point (United States) with 3.3 per cent, and Atlanta (United States) with 2.8 per cent.

