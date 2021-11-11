Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry cybersecurity roles

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for cybersecurity hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending September.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 15 per cent of total cybersecurity jobs – up from 12.6 per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a -1.2 year-on-year percentage point change in cybersecurity roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.



GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include cybersecurity, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for cybersecurity roles in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was Poland, which saw 3.4 per cent of all cybersecurity job adverts in the three months ending June last year, increasing to 11.3 per cent in the three months ending September this year.

That was followed by Belgium (up 3.9 percentage points), the United Kingdom (up 3.6), and India (up 2.4).

The top country for cybersecurity roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 28.6 per cent of all roles in the three months ending September.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for cybersecurity workers in the railway industry?

Some 4.8 per cent of all railway industry cybersecurity roles were advertised in March (United Kingdom) in the three months ending September - more than any other city.

That was followed by Charleroi (Belgium) with 4.8 per cent, Chorzow (Poland) with 4.6 per cent, and Saint-Ouen (France) with 4.1 per cent.

By Michael Goodier.