Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for big data hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending September.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 13.2 per cent of total big data jobs – up from 10.9 per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by North America, which saw a 1.1 year-on-year percentage point change in big data roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.



GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include big data, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for big data roles in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was the United Kingdom, which saw one per cent of all big data job adverts in the three months ending June last year, increasing to 5.3 per cent in the three months ending September this year.

That was followed by the United States (up 1.40000000000001 percentage points), Australia (up one), and India (up 0.9).

The top country for big data roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 66 per cent of all roles in the three months ending September.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for big data workers in the railway industry?

Some 5.2 per cent of all railway industry big data roles were advertised in Chicago (United States) in the three months ending September - more than any other city.

That was followed by San Francisco (United States) with 5.2 per cent, March (United Kingdom) with 3.6 per cent, and High Point (United States) with 2.4 per cent.

By Michael Goodier.

