August 5, 2022updated 01 Aug 2022 6:10pm

Machine learning innovation among railway industry companies has dropped off in the last year

Analysis of patent filings shows a shrinking level of related applications in the industry over the past year.

By Data Journalism Team

Research and innovation in machine learning in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of related patent applications in the industry stood at 14 in the three months ending June – down from 22 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to followed a different pattern to filings – stagnating from three in the three months ending June 2021 to three in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

Machine learning is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies was the top innovator in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed seven related patents in the three months ending June. That was up from one over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the United States-based Uber Technologies with three patent applications, South Korea-based Samsung Heavy Industries (three applications), and the United States-based United Parcel Service (one applications).

