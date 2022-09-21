View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Dashboards
  2. Jobs
September 21, 2022updated 25 Sep 2022 12:43pm

Industrial automation hiring levels in the railway industry rose in August 2022

We've analysed hiring patterns using data from GlobalData.

By Data Journalism Team

The proportion of railway equipment supply, product and services companies hiring for industrial automation related positions rose in August 2022 compared with the equivalent month last year, with 57.1% of the companies included in our analysis recruiting for at least one such position.

This latest figure was higher than the 52.3% of companies who were hiring for industrial automation related jobs a year ago and an increase compared to the figure of 55.9% in July 2022.

When it came to the rate of all job openings that were linked to industrial automation, related job postings rose in August 2022 from July 2022, with 7.1% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

This latest figure was a decrease compared to the 8.4% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to industrial automation in the equivalent month a year ago.

Industrial automation is one of the topics that GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, have identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Our analysis of the data shows that railway equipment supply, product and services companies are currently hiring for industrial automation jobs at a rate higher than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 5.6% in August 2022.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

Related Companies
Carroll Technologies

Railway Safety, Communication, and Electric Equipment

Visit Profile
Master Bond

Adhesive Manufacturer for the Railway Industry

Visit Profile
Wayside Inspection Devices

Bogie Condition Monitoring and Hunting Detection for Rail Applications

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology