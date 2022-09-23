Europe is seeing a hiring jump in railway industry digital media roles

Europe was the fastest growing region for digital media hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending July.

The number of roles in Europe made up 27.9% of total digital media jobs – up from 12.9% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 4 year-on-year percentage point change in digital media roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include digital media, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for digital media job ads in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was Hungary, which saw 0% of all digital media job adverts in the three months ending July 2021, increasing to 8.7% in the three months ending July this year.

That was followed by India (up 4.2 percentage points), Canada (3), and France (3).

The top country for digital media roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 41.2% of all roles advertised in the three months ending July.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for digital media workers in the railway industry?

Some 8.7% of all railway industry digital media roles were advertised in Budapest (Hungary) in the three months ending July.

That was followed by Atlanta (United States) with 3.4%, Dallas (United States) with 3%, and Chicago (United States) with 2.9%.