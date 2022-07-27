Europe is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry fintech roles

Europe was the fastest growing region for fintech hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending May.

The number of roles in Europe made up 27.9% of total fintech jobs – up from 7.6% in the same quarter last year. That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 3.7 year-on-year percentage point change in fintech roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include fintech, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for fintech job ads in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was Hungary, which saw 0% of all fintech job adverts in the three months ending May 2021, increasing to 13.2% in the three months ending May this year. That was followed by Spain (up 7.4 percentage points), India (5.2), and Bulgaria (1.4).

The top country for fintech roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 38.2% of all roles advertised in the three months ending May.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for fintech workers in the railway industry?

Some 23.5% of all railway industry fintech roles were advertised in Hyderabad (India) in the three months ending May. That was followed by San Francisco (United States) with 14.7%, Budapest (Hungary) with 13.2%, and Sofia (Bulgaria) with 5.9%.