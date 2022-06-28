Europe is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry cloud roles

Europe was the fastest growing region for cloud hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending April.

The number of roles in Europe made up 15.5% of total cloud jobs – up from 13.7% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by North America, which saw a 1.1 year-on-year percentage point change in cloud roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include cloud, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for cloud job ads in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 51% of all cloud job adverts in the three months ending April 2021, increasing to 54.5% in the three months ending April this year.

That was followed by France (up 2.8 percentage points), Germany (2.3), and Spain (1.5).

The top country for cloud roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 54.5% of all roles advertised in the three months ending April.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for cloud workers in the railway industry?

Some 11.2% of all railway industry cloud roles were advertised in Bengaluru (India) in the three months ending April.

That was followed by Chicago (United States) with 6.1%, Dallas (United States) with 4.4%, and Charlotte (United States) with 3.9%.