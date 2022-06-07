Europe is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry big data roles

Europe was the fastest growing region for big data hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending April.

The number of roles in Europe made up 19% of total big data jobs – up from 12.1% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 0 year-on-year percentage point change in big data roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include big data, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for big data job ads in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was Hungary, which saw 0% of all big data job adverts in the three months ending April 2021, increasing to 9% in the three months ending April this year.

That was followed by France (up 1.7 percentage points), Poland (1.1), and Belgium (0.5).

The top country for big data roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 56.5% of all roles advertised in the three months ending April.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for big data workers in the railway industry?

Some 8.8% of all railway industry big data roles were advertised in Budapest (Hungary) in the three months ending April.

That was followed by Bengaluru (India) with 5.3%, Chicago (United States) with 4.3%, and Atlanta (United States) with 4.2%.