Big data hiring levels in the railway industry rose in July 2022

The proportion of railway equipment supply, product and services companies hiring for big data related positions rose in July 2022 compared with the equivalent month last year, with 55.2% of the companies included in our analysis recruiting for at least one such position.

This latest figure was higher than the 50.7% of companies who were hiring for big data related jobs a year ago and an increase compared to the figure of 52.5% in June 2022.

When it came to the rate of all job openings that were linked to big data, related job postings rose in July 2022 from June 2022, with 4.3% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

This latest figure was an increase compared to the 3.8% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to big data in the equivalent month a year ago.

Big data is one of the topics that GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, have identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Our analysis of the data shows that railway equipment supply, product and services companies are currently hiring for big data jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 7.7% in July 2022.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.