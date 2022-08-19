Filings buzz in the railway industry: 23% increase in industrial automation mentions in Q2 of 2022

Mentions of industrial automation within the filings of companies in the railway industry rose 23% between the first and second quarters of 2022.

In total, the frequency of sentences related to industrial automation between July 2021 and June 2022 was 70% higher than in 2016 when GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, first began to track the key issues referred to in company filings.

When companies in the railway industry publish annual and quarterly reports, ESG reports and other filings, GlobalData analyses the text and identifies individual sentences that relate to disruptive forces facing companies in the coming years. Industrial automation is one of these topics - companies that excel and invest in these areas are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

To assess whether industrial automation is featuring more in the summaries and strategies of companies in the railway industry, two measures were calculated. Firstly, we looked at the percentage of companies which have mentioned industrial automation at least once in filings during the past twelve months - this was 66% compared to 44% in 2016. Secondly, we calculated the percentage of total analysed sentences that referred to industrial automation.

Of the 10 biggest employers in the railway industry, Royal Mail was the company which referred to industrial automation the most between July 2021 and June 2022. GlobalData identified 31 industrial automation-related sentences in the United Kingdom-based company's filings - 0.4% of all sentences. DSV mentioned industrial automation the second most - the issue was referred to in 0.3% of sentences in the company's filings. Other top employers with high industrial automation mentions included Post Italiane, Kuehne + Nagel and Yamato.

Across all companies in the railway industry the filing published in the second quarter of 2022 which exhibited the greatest focus on industrial automation came from Royal Mail. Of the document's 4,776 sentences, 21 (0.4%) referred to industrial automation.

This analysis provides an approximate indication of which companies are focusing on industrial automation and how important the issue is considered within the railway industry, but it also has limitations and should be interpreted carefully. For example, a company mentioning industrial automation more regularly is not necessarily proof that they are utilising new techniques or prioritising the issue, nor does it indicate whether the company's ventures into industrial automation have been successes or failures.

In the last quarter, companies in the railway industry based in the United States were most likely to mention industrial automation with 0.18% of sentences in company filings referring to the issue. In contrast, companies with their headquarters in Canada mentioned industrial automation in just 0.08% of sentences.