When it comes to ticketing in the rail industry, unfortunately not all options were created equally. And that means some passengers have been unfairly losing out over the years. Recent research by Which? has revealed that train fares purchased online were cheaper around three-quarters of the time, with same-day journeys costing, on average, 52% more when bought from machines.

Our view has always been that rail should be inclusive and equal for all passengers, but the current status quo is preventing that by penalising groups of society that are potentially less digitally savvy than others.

David Pitt, UK Rail VP, SilverRail

It should not be the case that those purchasing in-person at ticket machines are paying double the price of those who are booking online and in advance. The heart of the issue is the lack of technological progress with Rail Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs).

These have remained largely unchanged over the past 15 years, offering little more than basic ticketing functions without adapting to the evolving needs of modern travellers. From the most expensive fares to no up-to-date journey information, if rail is to become fully inclusive then TVMs must be brought en masse into the 21st century.

Smarter ticketing with Smart Kiosks

Luckily, there is a solution. Enter Smart Kiosks. These transform TVMs from basic, pre-programmed ticketing machines into dynamic shop windows, enabling companies to offer their full range of products, including last-minute, on-the-day advanced tickets for passengers purchasing in person.

Smart Kiosks go beyond traditional ticket machines, allowing customers to plan journeys, choose seat preferences, and purchase tickets for immediate or future travel at discounted rates.

These kiosks also feature improved accessibility options, live travel information such as train times and platform numbers, and new QR barcode paper tickets aligning with industry standards. We’re proud to spearhead this ticketing revolution in partnership with Cammax by leveraging our SilverCore technology. This is our robust Ticket Issuing System which is already renowned for delivering multi-channel retailing solutions for numerous UK Train Operating Companies (TOCs).

The need for Smart Kiosks in the UK is evident. According to our proprietary research, despite being a ‘digitally-savvy nation,’ nearly half of UK passengers (48%) prefer purchasing train tickets at stations rather than through an online app.

Complexity in the ticketing system is also a significant issue, with 20% of travellers often unable to find the cheapest ticket and 58% feeling overwhelmed by the myriad of ticket options. This number rises to 71% among those aged 65 and above. This digital exclusion and ticketing confusion make Smart Kiosks an obvious solution to the UK’s ticketing woes.

TOCs and passengers benefit

Looking to the future, whilst Smart Kiosks have already been successfully rolled out by the likes of East Midlands Railways and ScotRail, the industry must work towards making them the default option. The rollout of these kiosks represents a significant step forward in modernising the rail ticketing experience, offering a blend of convenience, accessibility, and advanced technology.

By integrating features such as contactless payment options, mobile ticketing, and the ability to sync with personal travel apps, Smart Kiosks provide a holistic approach to ticketing that aligns with the expectations of today’s tech-savvy passengers.

In addition to completely transforming the passenger experience, TOCs also stand to win from a potential Smart Kiosk revolution. The advanced data analytics capabilities of these kiosks allow operators to gain insights into passenger behaviour, ticket sales trends, and peak travel times.

This information can be used to optimise service schedules, manage crowding, and develop targeted marketing campaigns that enhance customer engagement. Furthermore, the durability and low maintenance requirements of Smart Kiosks make them a cost-effective solution for stations of all sizes.

With the UK rail industry standing at a critical juncture in the second half of 2024, it’s vital that all industry stakeholders work together to do all they can to improve the passenger experience. Currently, around 50% of the country isn’t using the rail network, and we must work together to change that.

Smart Kiosks should play a key role in that shift, representing a significant step towards modernising rail ticketing, but in a way that remains inclusive of those who either are not able or prefer not to purchase their tickets online.