UK railway companies face significant challenges, from financial pressures and workforce shortages to unpredictable weather conditions. And while efforts to modernise our railway services continue to be a national priority, even the Rail Delivery Group – representing UK train operators – has admitted that performance is not as good as it should be.

As Transport Secretary Louise Haigh has outlined, an efficient transport system will be the essential backbone of modern Britain. A modern transport system would ideally have minimal delays, offer customers great value for money and ensure everyone gets from A to B seamlessly and on time.

Andrea Donà, chief network officer, Vodafone UK

What is the golden thread holding all this together? The answer is connectivity, powered by a 5G Standalone (5G SA) network across our railways.

Recent modelling for Vodafone UK by WPI Strategy has shown just how much 5G SA could unlock for the UK’s railways – from reduced delays thanks to operational and maintenance efficiencies driven by 5G-enabled sensors, which could save rail companies £10m per year in delay compensation fees, to boosted passenger satisfaction thanks to increased access to connectivity on trains.

Reducing delays: costly for rail operators, time-consuming for passengers

Between April 2023-2024, payouts from rail operators to passengers surpassed £100m million – a 155% increase from 2022 – and the Office of Road and Rail estimates the financial hit to rail companies is set to be much higher in 2025.

However, according to recent modelling by Vodafone, 5G SA-enabled sensors across the railway network could save 26 million hours per year in avoidable delays – not only boosting customer satisfaction thanks to smoother journeys but also alleviating rail networks of £10m per year in delay compensation fees.

Sensors are nothing new – but when functioning on a 5G SA network, they gain the ability to transmit vast amounts of data almost instantaneously.

As such, they could enable train signals, trains, and rail tracks to seamlessly “talk” to each other. This continuous flow of data could help optimise rail track usage and enhance scheduling, allowing trains to adjust routes and speeds in real-time based on current conditions.

It could also help with predictive maintenance, allowing repair teams to address potential issues before they cause delays, keeping services smooth and minimising unexpected costs.

Enhancing the passenger experience using 5G Standalone

Reliable internet access is fundamental to a positive travel experience. According to a 2024 Vodafone UK survey, more than half (58%) of UK adults said that they would be more satisfied with their rail experience with improved access to connectivity.

Furthermore, 60% noted that the current lack of access prevents them from making the most of their journeys – whether that’s working, staying connected with loved ones, or unwinding with a film.

With 5G connectivity, these concerns could be overcome – making 660 million train journeys more enjoyable for users.

Beyond customer satisfaction, our modelling revealed that the impact of an improved network extends to wider economic gains for the country. We found that currently, 28.2 million train journeys in the UK per year are deemed “disconnected” – with passengers eager to work but limited by poor connectivity.

But with a 5G SA network delivering high-speed internet access even in traditionally disconnected areas like tunnels, these journeys could be turned into an on-the-go workspace. If passengers used just one hour of their commute for work, catching up on emails or taking calls, it could contribute an additional £1bn to the UK economy annually – all delivered through work carried out on trains.

Building the right digital infrastructure

Achieving these gains hinges on a nationwide 5G Standalone network, only made possible with the significant infrastructure investment the UK needs to make it a reality.

As part of our proposed merger with Three UK, we have committed to an £11bn self-funded infrastructure investment to deliver 5G Standalone to 99% of the UK population by 2034.

With the promise of a seamless, efficient and connected rail network, connectivity presents a tremendous opportunity to re-engage passengers and future-proof the railway system that modern Britain needs.