Railway operations are a crucial part of nation-building efforts. Building and protecting infrastructure given the diversity of terrain across the globe and consistently tracking the daily train movements requires efficiency. The integration of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) in various areas of operations has become more important than ever amid rising demand for a safe and secure transport system and increased urbanisation.

AI and data analytics are influencing the modelling, design, and modification of the infrastructure being constructed in diverse terrain and climatic conditions. AI-powered video analytics have also enhanced safety and security capabilities.

Contributing trends in the transformation of the railway industry

AI has been incorporated into the systems and applications to improve the productivity and safety of the railway industry with several autonomous operations. It can help in boosting revenue and reducing costs.

AI is turning computing systems to be more space efficient and more powerful which is addressing the space limitation of the rail industry. AI-enabled devices and services are exponentially increasing the amount of data produced in the industry, which helps in improving safety, customer experience, and profits.

AI can be used for pandemic protection as it can monitor face mask usage and other safety standards compliance at railway stations or on the train, reducing public health risks.

Potential applications of AI in railways

Chatbots or humanoid robots can offer AI-powered customer service in high-traffic stations through AI-based technologies such as speech-to-text and natural language processing. They will interact with the passengers and address their requests and queries, freeing up staff members to look into other requirements.

Advancements in AI-automated rail systems can improve rail synchronisation, real-time data exchange, and operational safety. Biometric ticketing based on fingerprints, retina scans, and other features will make the onboarding processes swift and more accurate. AI in railways will also help in managing crowds, predicting delay time, and monitoring cargo and infrastructure.