Modern railway and urban transport systems require smart and energy-efficient traction power supply products and solutions to ensure safe, reliable, and environmentally sustainable operations.

The construction of new railway projects and the increasing modernisation/upgrade of existing lines are accelerating investments in rail electrification, which can not only provide faster journey times and enhanced capacity but also help the industry achieve decarbonisation.

Finding the best railway traction and power supply solutions

Railway Technology has listed some of the leading railway traction power supply equipment and solutions providers

The list includes some of the turnkey contractors having proven competence in the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, testing and commissioning of direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC) traction systems for large and complex railway electrification infrastructure projects.

The list also includes specialists in the design and manufacturing of high-quality catenary wires, overhead line equipment, third rail solutions, power supply and control systems, substations, inter-car power connectors, and a wide range of electromechanical components for railway applications.

Types of railway power supply systems, equipment, and solutions

Different railway systems such as metros, tramways, mainlines and high-speed railways require different types of reliable and fit-for-purpose equipment to ensure a stable and efficient supply of traction power.

Railway electrification and power supply systems and equipment include, but are not limited to:

Overhead catenary systems (OCS) and pantographs

Catenary wires, including auxiliary cables, contact wires, feeder cables, and dropper wires

Cantilevers, tensioning devices, and other feeding system components including disconnectors and insulators

Ground-level power supply systems and third rail products including side and bottom contact shoes

AC, DC and synchronous traction motors for electric multiple units (EMUs), and electric and diesel-electric locomotives

Traction substations, rectifiers, AC-DC converters, and DC-AC inverters

Air and gas-insulated railway switchgears, and static frequency convertors

AC and DC circuit breakers

Power protection and control systems, including station control system (SCS) for traction power supply

Inter-car railway couplers and electrical connectors, and braking, crowbar and snubber resistors, master controllers and power plugs for trains

Ground-based static charging systems for trams

Rail batteries and battery chargers, and

Power switching, distribution and energy monitoring solutions for railway stations and buildings