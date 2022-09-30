Rankings: Innovation

Excellence Rankings 2022
The Excellence Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.
Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.
What is Innovation?
Innovation is the category with one of the widest scopes within the Excellence Rankings as it looks at novel new approaches in every area, from the fruits of research and development to novel new business practices. What all the ranked entities have in common is the demonstration of new concepts not just within their own business but in the sector as a whole.
The category includes any projects that demonstrate an innovative approach to the market. The category crosses over with many of our other categories and can include new products, novel product features, new business practices, new marketing and sales strategies and more.
Railway Technology Excellence Awards & Rankings 2022 – Media PackBy Excellence Awards
Is your company ranked?
If you want to learn more about the Rankings and the range of marketing materials and options available to promote your achievement then please get in touch with us or download the Media Pack:
Contact: Tina Ross – tina.ross@globaldata.com
Or book a meeting direct – https://calendly.com/tina-ross
Themes
During the research period the railway industry has witnessed several technology innovations. The companies ranked below have been working on improving vehicle speed and reliability such as on-board signalling systems, traffic management and integrated controls as well as obstacle detection systems.
We have also seen a number of vehicle innovations such as improved hydrogen batteries and battery systems as well as VLR vehicles that are capable of higher speeds.
Ranking Categories
The companies in this category have been bringing innovative battery technologies to the industry such as hydrogen batteries, battery platforms as well as traction modules.
The companies in this category have been working to improve vehicle and infrastructure components such as axles, fuel cells and semiconductors as well as communications systems and track components.
The companies in this category have been working to deliver systems such as traffic management systems, predictive decision support and integrated control systems.
The companies in this category have been working hard to bring obstacle detection systems and sensors to the market to improve vehicle movement.
The companies in this category have been working hard to deliver new and improved signalling systems, whether on-board or on the tracks.
This category recognises companies that have made innovative steps in the development of Very Light Rail (VLR) vehicles and infrastructure.