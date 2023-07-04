Leading the Way in Sustainable Transportation Systems

Yapı Merkezi IDIS (YM IDIS), a pioneering technology company specializing in Signalling and Telecommunication Systems for the rail and road transport industry, continues to make significant strides with its innovative and cost-effective solutions. Leveraging Yapı Merkezi’s extensive experience and expertise, YM IDIS has successfully delivered award-winning projects worldwide, transforming the way rail and road projects are implemented.

Adopting a customer-oriented approach, YM IDIS actively engages clients from the earliest stages to ensure their expectations are met while delivering state-of-the-art products and solutions. By combining society’s demand for innovation and efficiency with environmentally sustainable practices, YM IDIS remains at the forefront of technological advancements in rail and road applications.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes a range of cutting-edge solutions that cater to various project environments and requirements. The Interlocking System (id-IXL), a next-generation digital interlocking system, stands out for its flexibility and scalability. Compliant with EN Standards, “SIL4-certified system” integrates with ETCS L1, CTC, and wayside objects, enabling efficient and secure rail operations.

One of their most notable achievements is the Level Crossing Solution (id-LX), which has earned YM IDIS’ prestigious recognition at the 2023 Railway Technology Excellence Awards. The Level Crossing Solution received Category Awards for both Innovation and Safety, showcasing its outstanding contributions to the industry.

id-LX, a SIL4-certified system, operates independently or as part of an interlocking system, ensuring safe level crossing solutions on single and double track configurations. It has demonstrated exceptional performance in minimizing incidents and reducing risks on railways and roads. This recognition further highlights YM IDIS’ commitment to innovation and safety in the rail and road technology sector.

id-LX aims to increase application flexibility, making it easy to maintain with its high modular architecture and Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) components. The system can be configured according to stakeholder requests, ensuring adaptability to specific project requirements.

To enhance safety, the id-LX is integrated with ETCS L1 and obstacle detectors. This integration allows for comprehensive monitoring and ensures a higher level of safety in level crossing operations. The system is built to withstand various environmental conditions, ensuring robustness and durability for outdoor use.

Furthermore, the id-LX is seamlessly integrated with centralized traffic control, providing real-time monitoring of its availability and enhancing overall system efficiency.

The system’s control panel is specifically designed for outdoor conditions, enabling quick installation and commissioning in the application area, regardless of whether the line is under the control of the signaling system. This adaptability allows for swift installation and activation, minimizing disruptions during implementation.

A successful pilot application of the id-LX system has already been implemented at Çamlık Station in Türkiye. The system enables safe operation with four barrier-controlled systems at the intersection of railway lines and , various kind of lanes present on a roadway demonstrating its reliability and effectiveness.

In addition to the Level Crossing Solution (id-LX), YM IDIS offers a comprehensive product portfolio that includes the Interlocking System (id-IXL), Rolling Stock and Freight Management, Fare Collection & Ticketing, and Earthquake Warning & Structural Health Monitoring Systems. With this extensive range of products, YM IDIS actively participates in national and international projects, providing indigenous solutions tailored to operational needs.

In addition to rail solutions, YM IDIS also offers comprehensive road systems solutions, such as tunnel and road E&M works, smart traffic and SCADA systems, and toll collection systems. Their telecommunication systems solutions cover a wide range of applications, including transmission networks, telephony systems, and fiber optic sensing.

YM IDIS has gained global recognition for its exceptional projects, serving as a testament to their commitment to excellence. The Dar Es Salaam-Morogoro Railway Project in Tanzania, the Morogoro-Makutupora Railway Project, and the Bir Touta-Zeralda Railway Line Project in Algeria are just a few examples of their successful endeavors.

With a vision to become a major global technology powerhouse, YM IDIS aims to lead the regional rail and road technology industries. By providing safe, sustainable, advanced, and economical systems and solutions, they strive to create a better future for people worldwide.

Yapı Merkezi IDIS Engineering continues to revolutionize the rail and road technology sector through its expertise, innovation, and dedication to safety. As a driving force behind sustainable transportation systems, YM IDIS sets new standards in the industry, paving the way for a more efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly future.

Dar Es Salaam-Morogoro Railway Project Tanzania (202 Km. Single Track)

Description: The 202 km-long Dar Es Salaam – Morogoro Railway Project, the critical first phase of a larger 1,224 km total line with 160 km/h design speed, connects Uganda, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Tanzania, providing access to the Indian Ocean for all related countries.

Morogoro-Makutupora Railway Project / Tanzania (334 Km Single Track)

Description: The Morogoro-Makutupora Railway Project spans 334 km with 160 km/h design speed and part of the Central Corridor, connecting Uganda, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Tanzania, and providing access to the Indian Ocean.

Bir Touta-Zeralda Railway Line Project / Algeria (23 Km Double Track)

Description: The Bir Touta-Zeralda Railway Project is a 23 km double-track railway with a design speed of 140 km/h. It connects Zeralda suburb to the capital city of Algeria and includes various construction structures like bridges and viaducts.

Turkish State Railways Çamlik Station Area (20 Km)

Description: The project encompasses Çamlık Station and 20 km of open line between Selçuk and Ortaklar stations on the İzmir-Aydın-Denizli line in Türkiye. It serves as the first application of YM IDIS’ signaling system on a mainline, compliant with EN50126, EN50128, and EN50129 requirements.