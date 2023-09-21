The latest issue of Future Rail magazine is out now

To reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transport, one of the most important behavioural changes we all need to make is to make a great modal shift from aviation to the rails. In this issue, we look at how the subsidisation of low-cost airlines is hampering this shift, as well as learning about the new EU legislation that will attempt to facilitate it.



Elsewhere, we ponder the lack of driverless trains in London, find out about the new technologies keeping leaves off the lines, and profile the ten largest light rail networks in the world.



Peter Nilson, editor

In this issue

Resilient rail: safeguarding for wildfires in a changing climate

Keri Allan explores some of the different solutions being implemented to protect railways against the growing threat of wildfires.

How low-cost airline subsidies are hampering the great modal shift

A recent report argues that the difference in ticket prices between the two modes is the barrier to people choosing to travel by train. Peter Nilson takes a closer look.

Why don’t we have driverless trains on the Tube yet?

Introducing driverless trains on the London Underground is an expensive way to reduce strikes. Eric Johannson asks: is it worth it?

The great modal shift: can a new EU law move people from planes to trains?

Dave Keating explores a new EU proposal that aims to level the playing field between aviation and rail ticketing.

The 10 largest tram networks in the world

From quaint historic trams of Europe to cutting-edge driverless modern light rail projects, what are the largest tram networks in the world? Cat Vitale finds out.

A clean sweep: how PlasmaTrack is removing leaves from the line

PlasmaTrack CEO Julian Swan talks to Cat Vitale about how the startup’s plasma technology and rail solutions can make the railway more dependable.

Why the London Underground should switch to LED lighting

Lowe & Oliver director Fred Lowe explains the benefits of LED lighting on the Tube – and makes a public offer to London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

How to secure complex rail networks from digital threats

Israel Baron, VP of Customer Relations at Cervello, discusses the occasional but critical conflicts of balancing security and innovation.

