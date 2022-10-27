XPO launches new road-rail freight solution to reduce emissions

The road-rail combination is expected to significantly reduce annual CO2 emissions. Credit: XPO Logistics, Inc.

Freight transportation services provider XPO Logistics has rolled out a new road-rail freight solution to enable Wavin to lower its carbon footprint in the UK.

Since 2018, XPO has collaborated with plastic pipe system manufacturer Wavin to help move products from plants in Wiltshire and South Yorkshire to sites across the UK.

XPO tested the road-rail combination in June and deployed the full solution in September, as part of a rail service agreement with Malcolm Logistics.

XPO ships Wavin products by road from a production site in Chippenham, Wiltshire to Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT) near Crick.

From there, the products are transported by rail to Grangemouth Rail Terminal in Scotland, before the XPO fleet and drivers conclude the final deliveries.

By transporting up to six multimodal rail containers per day, the service will be offered five days per week.

The road-rail combination is expected to reduce annual CO₂ emissions by nearly 58% and NOx by 18.8tpa.

XPO’s technology platform will be used to manage the new road-rail freight solution.

The platform incorporates all of the firm’s transport services for Wavin, including truckload, less-than-truckload, and a parcel delivery service.

XPO Logistics UK and Ireland managing director Dan Myers said: “Both Wavin and XPO understand the importance of taking responsibility to drive innovation and step changes in environmental performance.

“With our latest initiative, we are achieving these two critical goals together. As partners, we will continue to deliver for Wavin’s customers and the environment.”