Works gather pace on £100m Metro Flow project in UK

Tyne and Wear Metro operator Nexus has announced the ramping up of works on the £100m Metro Flow project in the UK.

The existing freight line will be upgraded and electrified in South Tyneside under the Metro Flow project, thereby helping accommodate an additional 24,000 customer journeys daily.

The track dualling scheme will enhance service frequency and cut down travel times.

To facilitate operation on the new Metro lines, installation works have commenced on the new overhead line.

According to Nexus, the project, which required £103m in total, received £95m through the government’s Transforming Cities Fund.

With the track works being carried out between September and December, three sections of single track will be dualled between Pelaw and Bede Metro stations.

Three single-track sections on the Metro network will use the same line in both directions. The sections of the line are situated between Pelaw and Hebburn, Hebburn and Jarrow as well as arrow and Bed.

Metro Flow head Tom Hardwick said: “This month marks a step change it the delivery of the Metro Flow project, which will transform Metro by allowing Nexus to increase the service frequency systemwide.

“Customers and our Neighbours will start to see the delivery of the first of the new overhead line masts which will be installed in the trial holes currently being dug on site.”

The funding for the Metro Flow project will also enable Nexus to purchase a further four new trains in addition to 42 new trains, which were already ordered.

Buckingham Group Contracting will carry out the Metro Flow project. It received a £55m tender for the construction stage of the project.

Last July, Nexus revealed the final interior design of the North East’s new Metro fleet after gathering responses from staff, specialist user groups, and clients.