Whitechapel station in London reopens original entrance after overhaul

Whitechapel station is said to be the seventh Elizabeth line central section station to be transferred to Transport for London. Credit: © Crossrail Ltd 2021.

Whitechapel station in London has reopened its original entrance for commuters following an overhaul.

The Whitechapel Road entrance was closed in January 2016 to enable improvement works on the Elizabeth line.

The refurbished entrance now features step-free access to London Underground and Overground platforms.

A new ticket hall and lifts have also opened at the station, while new benches and help points were added to improve passenger convenience.

The temporary station entrance, which was being used on Court Street, is now closed.



The move comes after the station was transferred to the London Underground (LU) from Crossrail with LU staff assuming the operations of new station facilities.

Whitechapel station is the seventh Elizabeth line central section station to be transferred to Transport for London (TfL).

The new stations on the Elizabeth line are larger compared to central London stations to accommodate the new trains which have a length of more than 200m.

Deputy Mayor for Transport Heidi Alexander said: “I’m delighted that the impressive Victorian entrance at Whitechapel station has reopened with a more spacious ticket hall and step-free access.

“These upgrades will make a real difference to passengers using the station ahead of the opening of the Elizabeth line next year.”

This station will function as an interchange between the Elizabeth line, the District and Hammersmith and City lines, and London Overground services.

Last month, the Liverpool Street Elizabeth line station was officially handed over from Crossrail to TfL. Canary Wharf will be the next station to be transferred to TfL later this year.