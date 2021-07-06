Liverpool Street Elizabeth line station handed over to TfL

Elizabeth Line construction at Moorgate in 2018. Credit: Philafrenzy.

Liverpool Street Elizabeth line station has been officially handed over from Crossrail to Transport for London (TfL).

Built by Laing O’Rourke, Liverpool Street Elizabeth line station is the fifth station to be transferred to TfL. It is also the third station which London Underground will take over as infrastructure manager.

With the transfer now complete, the station will enter the next stages of commissioning ahead of the Elizabeth line opening. It will also provide station and maintenance staff with the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the facility.

At 34m below ground at platform level, Liverpool Street Elizabeth line station is the deepest among all central London stations. It features a total of 15 escalators and seven lifts.

Once operations on the line start, the station will have a central concourse to connect Liverpool Street and Moorgate stations.



It will also serve as an interchange between the Central, Circle, Hammersmith & City, Metropolitan and Northern lines.

Concurrently, a refurbished entrance for Moorgate station on Moorfields has also been opened with step free access. The entrance was closed since 2011 to accommodate Crossrail works.

Passengers at Liverpool Street will be able to use Moorgate to access Elizabeth line services.

Deputy Mayor for Transport Heidi Alexander said: “I’m really pleased that passengers on three Tube lines will be able to benefit from step-free access at the new Moorgate station entrance from today, as the Liverpool Street Elizabeth line station is handed over to TfL.

“The Elizabeth line will transform our city’s transport network when it opens next year, and it is great that Londoners are already able to enjoy some of the advantages it will bring.”

London Underground managing director Andy Lord said: “It’s great to have this bright new ticket hall available for customers using Moorgate station with step-free access to the London Underground provided.

“It will provide a more modern experience for those using the station and staff and customers will be able start using this new part of the station ahead of Elizabeth line services starting in the first half of next year.”

Before Liverpool Street, the stations that were transferred to TfL were Custom House, Farringdon, Tottenham Court Road and Woolwich.