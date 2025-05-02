The decision advances the 4.1-mile light rail extension approved by voters in 2016 under the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) plan. Credit: Eric Broder Van Dyke/Shutterstock

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has issued a record of decision for the West Seattle Link Extension project, enabling Sound Transit to progress to the design phase.

The development of the 4.1-mile light rail extension was approved by voters in 2016 as part of the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) plan.

The environmental review process, which began in 2017, has now reached its conclusion, allowing the project to move forward.

The West Seattle Link Extension is projected to serve more than 24,000 riders daily and aims to reduce travel times between Alaska Junction and Westlake by 50%, while improving station access.

The project includes four new stations in SODO, Delridge, Avalon, and the Alaska Junction and a bridge over the Duwamish River, with completion expected by 2032.

This extension will connect SODO to West Seattle’s Alaska Junction neighbourhood, enhancing transit service frequency and reliability.

The Sound Transit Board selected the preferred alternative for the project in October 2024, which encompasses the light rail route, profile, and station locations based on technical analysis and community input.

The chosen alignment features a medium tunnel for the West Seattle Junction segment, a lower height south alignment for the Delridge segment, a south crossing alternative for the Duwamish segment, and an at-grade access station option for the SODO segment.

The West Seattle Link Extension will also provide an alternative travel option in the event of congestion or repairs to the West Seattle Bridge.

By 2042, it is estimated that the extension will accommodate between 24,000 and 27,000 daily riders.

The city of Seattle is working with Sound Transit on the station context area, which encompasses the vicinity of one to two blocks from each station. This planning includes design considerations for the stations and surrounding open spaces, as well as bus stops.

The Seattle Department of Transportation and the Department of Planning and Community Development are jointly developing a street concept plan for the areas surrounding the future light rail stations, incorporating feedback from Sound Transit and local community members.

In 2022, the FTA approved $686m in grants to modernise transit stations and improve accessibility nationwide.

