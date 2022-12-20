The grants are part of the first round of funding from the new All Stations Accessibility Programme. Credit: Stefan Kuhn from Pixabay.

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has approved $686m in grants to modernise older transit stations and enhance accessibility across the country.

The 15 grants in nine states will enable to complete essential upgrades, including elevators, to help people with disabilities and mobility requirements access some of the nation’s oldest and busiest rail transit systems.

Stemming from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the grants are part of the first round of funding from the new All Stations Accessibility Programme (ASAP).

Some of the chosen ASAP projects include the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Chicago Transit Authority and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority.

The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority will secure $254m to upgrade its Myrtle Avenue, Norwood Avenue and Avenue I subway stations in Brooklyn and the Burnside Avenue subway station in the Bronx.

FTA has granted over $118m to the Chicago Transit Authority for the overhaul of Irving Park, Belmont, and Pulaski stations.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority will receive $56m to renovate its 11th Street subway station on the Market-Frankford Subway Line and the Chinatown, Erie, Fairmount Upper Level, Fairmount Lower Level and Snyder stations on the Broad Street Subway Line.

US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said: “Every day, millions of people rely on our public transit system to get to work, buy groceries, and see their loved ones—yet today, three decades after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, hundreds of transit stations are still inaccessible for travellers with disabilities.

“The All Stations Accessibility Programme is going to change that by adding wheelchair ramps, elevators, and more.”