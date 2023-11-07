Wabtec’s sustainability report outlined its progress and aims on ESG goals. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

American rail manufacturer Wabtec has published its 2023 Sustainability Report outlining its ESG progress and declaring its Scope 3 emissions for the first time.

The company’s annual report highlighted the environmental benefits provided to its customers by using rail instead of roads and also stated it had reduced its operational greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint by 35% compared to 2019.

Wabtec also revealed that it was responsible for 50,000,000t of CO₂ output through its Scope 3 emissions, defined as indirect emissions stemming from other companies but relating to Wabtec’s activities, with the majority, 48.6m, coming from the use of its sold products.

Wabtec’s chief strategy and sustainability officer Lilian Leroux described the push for sustainability as a “collective journey” and said that collaboration with the entire ecosystem around the company was the most empowering way to succeed.

Leroux said: “Wabtec’s recently established vision, ‘Revolutionize the way the world moves for future generations’, is deeply intertwined with our sustainability principles.

“This report demonstrates our dedication to expanding the possible and contributing to a better, more sustainable world through our unique business offerings, leading technologies and innovations and our extraordinary global teams.”

In addition to showcasing some of the company’s current sustainability data points, Wabtec also outlined its goals for the future, including its aim to reduce GHG emissions by 50% by 2030 and reduce water consumption in areas of water scarcity by 30%.

The company also said that it would be establishing targets for its Scope 3 emissions in 2024. Now that it has established its methodology to calculate the data, its current Scope 1 and 2 emissions targets aim for a 50% reduction by 2030.

Alongside its environmental goals, Wabtec also said that it had increased female representation by 11%, though women still only represent 17.5% of its global workforce and provided more than 9,000 training courses to at least 6,100 of its 27,000 employees.

One of Wabtec’s other sustainability initiatives, its pre-owned rolling stock programme, also celebrated its 200th order this year thanks to a 69-locomotive-strong order from the Genessee & Wyoming railroad company.