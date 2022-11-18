Wabtec to acquire Brazilian rail solutions provider Super Metal

Super Metal supplies vehicles for rail and tie maintenance, as well as railcar movers. Credit: Wabtec Corporation.

US-based Wabtec has reached an agreement for the acquisition of Brazilian company Super Metal for an undisclosed sum.

Super Metal is engaged in the supplying of automated vehicles and equipment solutions for customers in the rail sector.

Operating for around three decades in the industry, Super Metal delivers diverse automated vehicles and maintenance equipment.

The company supplies vehicles for rail and tie maintenance, as well as railcar movers.

Furthermore, it has expertise in machining, services, development, and project execution for day-to-day operations of railroads across the country.

The latest deal is said to complement the company’s Nordco purchase, as well as helping advance its international expansion plan.

Super Metal is also expected to provide a significant rail maintenance portfolio to Wabtec in South America, in addition to complementing its current freight rail manufacturing presence in Contagem, Brazil.

Wabtec Latin America regional general manager and president Danilo Miyasato said: “Super Metal’s solutions and equipment for railway maintenance of way have synergy with Wabtec’s Services portfolio.

“The combination of these solutions will enhance our maintenance portfolio and offer our customers increased safety, productivity, and reduced operating costs.”

Last month, Wabtec secured a services contract from locomotive lessor Akiem to maintain critical equipment for locomotive fleets in Europe.

Wabtec offers equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries besides mining, marine, and industrial markets.