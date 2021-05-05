Wabtec to deliver critical components for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor

US-based Wabtec has received an order to provide major components for the new rolling stock, which is being built by Alstom for the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport Systems (RRTS).

The $15m order has been placed for 30 regional commuter trains each with six cars and ten metro trains each with four cars.

Alstom will receive components such as roof disconnector switches, technology brake systems, pantographs, and fully integrated passenger information systems from Wabtec.

Wabtec Transit India sales and marketing director Preetam Ganguly said: “This order and partnership with Alstom will open up multiple opportunities and provide Wabtec with a significant first-mover advantage in India on this rapidly evolving regional train platform as more corridors are implemented across National Capital Region and other parts of the country in the coming years.”

Wabtec stated that all the products covered in the order will include considerable ‘Make in India’ content.



With auto-diagnostic features, the passenger information systems will offer advanced displays, audio, CCTV, infotainment, and dynamic route map, noted Wabtec.

The brake system will offer safety elements and reduced maintenance intervals while the aerodynamically designed pantographs will have the capacity to work under varied overhead electric conditions.

The pantograph will also be loaded with safety features, including an auto drop device and a maximum extension device.

The total fleet of 816 Alstom railcars currently operating in Delhi Metro is installed with Wabtec components, including brakes system, passenger access doors, and air-conditioning systems.

About a year ago, India’s National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) gave a Letter of Award to Bombardier Transportation to build and supply regional commuter and intracity transit trains for RRTS.

Thereafter, Alstom completed the acquisition of Bombardier’s rail business earlier this year.

The 82km Delhi-Meerut Corridor RRTS will connect India’s capital New Delhi and the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

In March, Wabtec signed a $400m definitive agreement to acquire engineered equipment provider Nordco from Greenbriar Equity Group.