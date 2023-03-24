The contract includes 22 trains with 66 cars in a three-car configuration. Credit: Wabtec Corporation.

Alstom Transport India has awarded a contract to Wabtec to deliver braking systems for trains on the Metro Line 3 project in the Indian city of Pune.

The contract includes 22 trains with 66 cars in a three-car configuration, which will operate on the 23km-long Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar elevated Metro Line 3.

These cars are currently being manufactured at Alstom’s Sricity plant in India.

The new braking technology is said to offer critical safety features to the trains.

According to the vendor, the system will also reduce the trains’ maintenance intervals.

Wabtec is a preferred brake provider for the SMART Metro Platform, having already provided similar braking solutions for the Chennai, Kochi, Lucknow, and Mumbai metro projects in India.

Its latest order for Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited and Pune Metro Rail Development Authority further strengthens its India portfolio.

Scheduled to start service by April 2025, Pune Metro Line 3 will link the Hinjewadi IT hub to the central district of Shivajinagar.

Wabtec Transit sales and marketing director for India Preetam Ganguly said: “This order reinforces Wabtec’s continuous commitment to deliver high performance and safety critical products for the metro rolling stock segment in India.

“This braking system also has a substantial ‘Make in India’ content and is primarily designed by our in-country engineering team.”

Operating mainly out of Hosur, Tamil Nadu, the firm’s Indian Transit business makes subsystems for the transit sector such as brake systems, passenger-access doors, pantographs, and couplers.

Wabtec offers technical and service support through its engineering presence in Bangalore.

In March 2022, the firm received a contract for the Online Monitoring of Rolling Stock (OMRS) project, as part of the ‘SMART Yard’ initiative of Indian Railways.