The Government of Western Australia has signed a contract with NEWest Alliance to construct the Yanchep Rail Extension and Thornlie-Cockburn Link.

The NEWest Alliance consists of CIMIC Group company CPB Contractors and integrated services company Downer.

Last month, the government selected NEWest Alliance as the preferred contractor for the projects.

The alliance will work with the Public Transport Authority on the design and construction schedule.

Both projects form part of the broader Metronet project, expected to generate around 3,000 jobs.



With the signing of the contract, the final cost of the Thornlie-Cockburn Link is A$716m ($492.7m).

The state government will provide A$366m ($251.8m) of the funds, with the remaining A$350m ($240.8m) given by the federal government.

Along with the signing, the early works for the Thornlie-Cockburn Link has started.

The 14.5km-long Yanchep Rail Extension will extend the existing Joondalup Line from Butler to Yanchep. It also involves the construction of stations at Alkimos, Eglinton and Yanchep.

The 17.5km-long Thornlie-Cockburn Link will connect the Mandurah and Armadale lines in Perth. It will also involve the construction of stations at Ranford Road and Nicholson Road.

This will be the first instance where two rail lines connect in the city.

The major part of the construction is expected to be completed by 2022 and train services will commence the following year.

Additionally, Main Roads WA has started works to widen and lengthen the Karel Avenue Bridge to accommodate the additional rail lines.

It will also combine early works for the Mandurah Line tie-in with the ongoing Kwinana Freeway widening project.

Work on the barrier and drainage on the northbound freeway from Beeliar Drive to Berrigan Drive is expected to start next year.