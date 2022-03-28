VR Group discontinues rail services to Russia

VR Group has halted rail services to Russia amid sanctions. Credit: VR Group.

VR Group, the national rail operator of Finland, has paused services between Helsinki in Finland and Saint Petersburg in Russia in light of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company halted the Allegro train service to Saint Petersburg. The train service will not be available to the passengers until further notice, said the company.

VR Group passenger services senior vice president Topi Simola said: “Thus far we have been continuing the Allegro train services, according to the instructions by the relevant authorities and hence making sure that we can provide a safe passage to the Finnish citizens.”

VR Transpoint also announced that it discontinued freight wagon traffic from Russia, as a result of sanctions.

At present, the return of wagons from Finland to Russia will continue, stated the firm.

VR Transpoint senior vice president Martti Koskinen said: “The continuation of freight traffic between Russia and Finland is no longer possible because of the sanctions imposed on Russian Railways (RZD).

“VR Group is obliged to comply with the sanctions imposed by the Western countries.”

The border between both the countries will continue to be opened for crossings by private car, reported Reuters.

Due to Covid-19-induced curbs, Russia called off its passenger train routes to European Union (EU) in 2020.

This include Leo Tolstoy, a Russian train that runs between Moscow and Helsinki through Saint Petersburg.

Meanwhile, last week, VR Group agreed to acquire Sweden-based Arriva Sverige, which is said to be the third-largest train operator in the country.