VPRA, in partnership with the City of Alexandria, Amtrak, VRE, and CSX, has begun rail construction projects in Alexandria. Credit: Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA), together with the City of Alexandria, Amtrak, Virginia Railway Express (VRE), and CSX, has begun construction and delivery on a series of rail projects in Alexandria, US.

The rail improvement projects are intended to expand passenger and freight service across Northern Virginia.

Among the projects underway is the Alexandria Fourth Track, which involves adding a six-mile stretch of track from Arlington’s Long Bridge Aquatic Center to west of Alexandria Station.

In addition, replacement of the King Street and Commonwealth Avenue railroad bridges near Alexandria Station is set to address ageing infrastructure.

VPRA and CSX completed bridge design work while VRE will carry out construction, with a project cost of $97.7m.

At Alexandria Station itself, VRE will upgrade facilities by substituting an at-grade track crossing with a tunnel linking platforms with lifts and stairs for passengers.

Station platforms will also be modified to support safer boarding and increased capacity; this work is estimated at $133.7m.

VPRA executive director DJ Stadtler said: “Today’s groundbreaking signifies the beginning of what will be a complete transformation of the rail corridor through Old Town Alexandria.

“By working with our partners, Amtrak, VRE, CSX, and the City of Alexandria, we have been able to develop a plan that combines a number of projects to benefit not just rail passengers but the local community as well.”

These initiatives form part of the Transforming Rail in Virginia (TRV) programme, which aims to separate passenger and freight train operations along the existing corridor to enhance both capacity and safety.

The TRV initiative is set to increase the number of state-supported Amtrak Virginia daily roundtrips from eight to 13 and extend VRE service on the Fredericksburg and Manassas lines, including new weekend options.

The planned works are funded by the Commonwealth of Virginia, Amtrak, VRE, and the Federal Railroad Administration, with all projects scheduled for completion alongside the Long Bridge Project by 2030.

City of Alexandria Mayor Alyia Gaskins said: “These upgrades will benefit everyone in our community — people walking, biking, driving, and commuting — and will make it easier for visitors to experience the charm that makes Alexandria so special.

“Our partnerships with the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, Amtrak, the Virginia Railway Express, and CSX are helping us grow a stronger, more connected Alexandria.”

The City of Alexandria is leading streetscape improvements beneath the King Street and Commonwealth Avenue bridges.

VPRA was established in 2020 to develop and broaden passenger rail services in Virginia.

Since introducing state-supported services in 2009 with one daily roundtrip between Washington, DC, and Lynchburg, VA, rail capacity has expanded to eight roundtrips serving 17 Virginia stations plus Washington, DC across four corridors.

In July this year, VPRA awarded a $414m contract to the FlatironDragados and Herzog joint venture (JV) for construction of the Franconia-Springfield Bypass project.

