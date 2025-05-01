The delivered locomotive will be modified to meet Swedish standards, including the installation of ETCS and ATC-2 systems. Credit: SpaceOak/Shutterstock.

Vossloh Rolling Stock has delivered the inaugural DE 18 locomotive to Northrail for use in Sweden.

Northrail placed an order for ten DE 18 locomotives, with an option for an additional ten units in November last year.

The delivered locomotive will undergo dynamic test runs as part of the homologation process for approval in Sweden, with plans for subsequent certification in Norway.

It will undergo modifications to align with Swedish operational standards, including the installation of the European signalling system ETCS and the local Swedish train control system ATC-2.

Dynamic testing is scheduled to commence in 2025, with the initial J5 approval anticipated in early 2026.

Northrail chief investment officer and chief commercial officer Michael Trentzsch said: “We see a clear demand for strong modern and low-emission locomotives in Sweden. With the DE 18 we can offer a future-proof solution that combines power, flexibility and sustainability.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The DE 18 is designed as a diesel-electric mid-cab locomotive, suitable for heavy shunting and line services.

It is engineered to meet the evolving demands of freight transport and features advanced Stage V engine technology, which supports fuel-efficient operation and significantly lowers emissions.

The locomotive is compatible with renewable HVO fuel, allowing for a reduction of up to 90% in CO₂ emissions compared to traditional diesel locomotives.

Vossloh Rolling Stock management board spokesman Henrik Egeter said: “We are glad to be able to support our long-lasting customer Northrail and the Scandinavian railway industry with sustainable and efficient solutions.

“That’s why we’re equipping the DE 18 locomotive with a climate-friendly performance package that delivers strong traction and reliable ease of use.”

In October 2024, Vossloh secured a €75m ($81.05m) contract from Morocco’s state railroad ONCF for a new high-speed rail line.

Vossloh’s order comprises nearly €50m ($54.03m) in switches and components by 2027, and approximately €25m ($27.01m) in rail fastening systems by 2028.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up