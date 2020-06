Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

VolkerFitzpatrick has partnered with Green Biofuels to reduce the carbon emissions of its UK rail enterprise with GreenD+.

GreenD+ is a hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO)-based fuel that is capable of reducing NO x , total particulates, and CO 2 emissions.

It is said to offer the lowest emissions of any advanced fuel to replace standard diesels.

In addition, the fuel can be used without changing the existing equipment or fuel tanks. This allows companies to work towards reducing climate change without the need for expensive equipment upgrades.

VolkerFitzpatrick is the first construction company that plans to use GreenD+ across its rail network, which includes rail sites in East London, North West London, Scotland and Norfolk.



With this use of GreenD+, VolkerFitzpatrick’s overall CO 2 emissions are expected to decrease by around 4,000 metric tonnes each year.

The chemical structure of GreenD+ is said to be similar to regular diesel and offers the same performance with lower emissions.

According to independent tests conducted at the Millbrook specialist vehicle testing facility, GreenD+ offers a 77% reduction in particulates and a 29% reduction in NO x .

This is said to be due to the special additive that is not present in other HVO fuels.

VolkerFitzpatrick Rail division managing director John Cox stated: “We are delighted to have taken the steps to fulfil our commitment of improving air quality and reducing carbon emissions in our business. We believe we are the first construction company to take and implement the decision to adopt GreenD+ across our operations.

“The ability to use a total drop in replacement fuel without any capital expenditure or changes to any of our equipment was a significant reason for adopting GreenD+, which is a hidden gem of a product.”