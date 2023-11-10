OmniTrax’s Newburgh & South Shore Railroad (NSR) has announced the deployment of its first all-battery electric locomotive in Ohio, the NSR Locomotive 1234.
The new locomotive, an AMPS Traction G9, complies with Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) regulations and will operate services along the northern Ohio rail lines.
According to Omnitrax, the all-electric railcar will feature technologies that decrease fuel consumption by half while also reducing NOx emissions and particulate matter by 77%.
OmniTRAX president and COO Sergio Sabatini said: “Electric locomotives play an important role in our industry and AMPS Traction’s innovative technology is the perfect addition to our fleet.
“We will continue to invest in technologies that help keep our communities clean and safe and we are thankful to Governor DeWine and Ohio EPA for the grant programme that has made this emission-saving equipment upgrade possible.”
The newly deployed all-battery locomotive was also dedicated to Steve Ward, a OmniTRAX Divisional Track Engineer and the company’s longest-serving employee.
Ward over saw track maintenance and safety for 27 years until his death in 2021.