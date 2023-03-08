The company will also deliver around 77 rail expansion devices for the track on viaducts and bridges. Credit: Michaela from Pixabay.

Railroad equipment supplier voestalpine Turnout Technology UK has received a nearly £210m contract from High Speed Two (HS2) for the delivery of track switches and crossings.

Under the contract, the company will offer track switches and crossings for Phase One and 2a of the UK’s new high-speed railway project.

The firm will be responsible for designing, manufacturing and supplying about 180 switches and crossings that will be deployed between London and the connection with the west coast mainline at Crewe.

According to the company, the initial period of the technical support contract is 20 years.

Claimed to be a vital and specialist part of the HS2 track systems, these switches and crossings can safely operate at speeds of up to 360km/h and diverging speeds of up to 230km/h.

Furthermore, the company will deliver around 77 rail expansion devices for the track on viaducts and bridges.

It will also supply around 70 lower-speed switches and crossings for the depots at Washwood Heath and Calvert.

These switches and crossings will be beset onto concrete slabs instead of the ballast to lower loan costs and enhance performance.

HS2 procurement and supply chain director Andrew Cubitt said: “Switches and crossings play a vital role in the high-speed rail systems that will underpin the whole HS2 project.

“The switches, crossings and rail expansion devices will be fitted with state-of-the-art monitoring systems for a safe and easy-to-maintain operational railway.

“voestalpine has a strong track record delivering complex and specialist railway equipment to railways across the world and I look forward to welcoming them to the team.”