Vietnam SuperPort and China Railway 16th Bureau Group Vietnam will focus on building a rail cargo terminal and connect a railway line to the national network. Credit: Tawansak/Shutterstock.

Vietnam SuperPort has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Transport Development and Strategy Institute and China Railway 16th Bureau Group Vietnam to enhance the country’s rail logistics infrastructure.

The Transport Development and Strategy Institute is part of Vietnam’s Ministry of Transport.

The MoU sets out a collaborative framework for the development of a national railway network strategy, aimed at improving the efficiency of goods transportation to and from Vietnam SuperPort.

The initiative is intended to enable cost-effective movement of goods within Vietnam and across its borders.

Spanning 83ha, the project will integrate various modes of transport including road, air, sea, and rail.

It will include the construction of new railway lines and terminals, enhancing logistics capacity and establishing the port as a key transshipment hub on the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh railway line.

Transport Development and Strategy Institute deputy director Nguyen Thi Phuong Hien said: “Vietnam SuperPort is a major logistics infrastructure developer with a strategic vision, driving supply chain connectivity in the region while aligning with the goal of sustainable development.”

The collaboration between Vietnam SuperPort and China Railway 16th Bureau Group Vietnam will focus on the construction of a rail cargo terminal at the port and the development of a railway line that connects to the national network.

This partnership supports cross-border logistics and bolsters the SuperPort’s multimodal connectivity with China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

Vietnam SuperPort will provide integrated logistics solutions including cargo handling, warehouse management, and multimodal transportation, enhancing the efficiency of rail services.

Vietnam SuperPort CEO Dr Yap Kwong Weng said: “Developing the logistics industry in connection with transportation infrastructure, especially new rail master plans, will enhance national logistics capability and strengthen Vietnam’s integration into the global supply chain.”

Vietnam SuperPort, located in Vinh Phuc province, is a strategic joint venture between T&T Group and YCH Group, a supply chain solutions provider from Singapore.

