Hanoi Metro Line 3’s elevated extension will be inaugurated in September and opened for paying customers, according to developer Alstom. It is currently open to the public, free of charge, as the four new stations are trialled.
The first stage of the line covered 8.5km and eight stations, but Line 3 now extends to 12.5km and connects 12 stations. It will serve 1.6m residents in six Hanoi districts.
Alstom has provided 10 four-car Metropolis trains for the line, with a train control system called Urbalis 400 Communications Based Train Control (CBTC).
The firm claimed its signalling CBTC system would allow for greater capacity on the Metro Line, with “Shorter headways between trains [to] maximise your network capacity and throughput”.
Alstom and its partner Colas Rail are providing depot equipment and power to the newly opened line.
Toby Tiberghien, Alstom’s managing director for East Asia said the latest project would prepare Vietnamese urban transport for future growth and operations.
“Our expertise in turnkey projects has been crucial in successfully delivering this complex metro project, featuring eight elevated and four underground stations. The start of Hanoi Line 3 operations showcases our dedication to meticulous planning and engineering, ensuring that passengers in the nation’s capital enjoy safe, efficient, and comfortable journeys every day,” he said.
It is expected the line will carry nearly 24,000 passengers in each direction, every hour, once fully operational.
“I’m proud to see our emblematic Metropolis™ thriving in the vibrant and iconic city of Hanoi, a hub of economic and cultural richness. We thank H.E. Olivier Brochet, French Ambassador to Vietnam, the French and Vietnamese authorities, and all those who have made this project possible,” Tiberghien added.
Nguyen Cao Minh, of Hanoi’s Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB) said: “We want to bring reliable, safe and efficient transport solutions for commuters in Hanoi and with our strategic partnership with Alstom, Hanoi Line 3 is introducing a world class metro system to our commuters, helping improve Hanoi’s transportation systems.”