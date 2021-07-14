Vietnam receives two more trains for Ho Chi Minh City metro

The metro line No. 1 is currently under construction. Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.

Vietnam has received two more trains for Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No 1 (Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien).

These are the sixth and seventh trains that arrived in the city’s Khanh Hoi port, with six carriages in total.

As informed by the project’s investor, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR), the metro carriages were unloaded at the port.

They will now be sent to Long Binh depot in Thu Duc city for assembling purposes and used as part of a test run.

Vietnam will receive 17 trains in total from the Japanese contractors. The first train was delivered last October.



Ho Chi Minh city took delivery of the fifth metro train last month, reported Vietnam News.

In May, two more trains were received by the city, according to Vietnamnet.

With 147 seats each, these 17 trains have been designed to carry around 930 passengers each.

They can operate at a speed of 110km per hour on elevated rail track and 80km per hour on underground rail.

Metro line No 1, which will cover 19.7km, is currently under construction.

It will connect Ben Thanh market in District 1 with Suoi Tien Amusement Park in District 9, easing traffic congestion in the north-east gateway.

This $2.05bn line is the first of at least six lines that will be constructed in the city, reported Nhân Dân.

The project, which includes four bidding packages using official development assistance (ODA) and funds from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will cover 14 stations, out of which three will be underground.

Ho Chi Minh City Metro is the country’s first rapid transit network.