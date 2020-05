Australi’s Victorian Government is set to start improvement works on tram route 58 to ensure a more comfortable journey for passengers.

The A$3.7m work programme between Grantham Street and Dawson Street in Brunswick West is scheduled to begin later this week.

The scope of works includes replacing 1.2km of tram tracks, upgrading the overhead wires, and repairing the underground cables.

Victoria Minister for Public Transport Melissa Horne said: “We’re getting on with these works so we can give passengers better services and get them where they need to go.”

Covid-19 Report — Updated twice a week Understanding the Covid-19 outbreak, the economic impact and implications for specific sectors Get the free report Our parent business intelligence company

“Route 58 is one of our busiest tram routes and these upgrades will mean the system can cope with that demand.”



The upgrade works will be carried out by Yarra Trams crews.

Several road closures will be in place during the period while buses will replace trams from Royal Park to the Bell Street and Melville Road terminus.

Do you see impact on recruitment in your company due to COVID-19 pandemic? Increased hiring

No impact

Recruitment on hold

Lay-offs expected

Lay-off announced View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

However, trams will continue to run from Royal Park to the Toorak Road and Glenferrie Road terminus.

Yarra Trams has also informed local residents, emergency services and businesses in the region about the upgrade works.

Temporary signage will also be deployed to guide drivers, passengers and locals with alternative routes.

During the work programme, additional safety precautions will also be undertaken to ensure the safety of the support crew as Australia is slowly emerging from Covid-19 related restrictions.

Earlier this month, Victoria completed works to upgrade Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough lines.