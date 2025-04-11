The signing event took place at the Ministry of Transportation in the New Administrative Capital. Credit: The US Embassy in Egypt.

The US Embassy in Cairo has confirmed the finalisation of three contracts between US-based firm Progress Rail and Egyptian National Railways, aimed at enhancing railway infrastructure in Egypt.

The total value of these contracts exceeds $235m and is expected to bolster economic relations between the two nations while generating employment opportunities.

The signing event occurred at the Ministry of Transportation located in the New Administrative Capital.

The agreements encompass the refurbishment of 1,000 diesel electric locomotives, which is valued at $185m.

Additionally, there is a 15-year contract for the provision of parts for 141 locomotives, amounting to $42m and a five-year technical assistance services agreement for the same number of locomotives, valued at $5m, with a potential extension for another five years.

US Ambassador Herro Mustafa Garg said: “I am thrilled to witness the signing of these contracts, which bring mutual prosperity to Egypt and the US.

The US is proud to be part of the expanding railway infrastructure in Egypt, and our companies look forward to playing a significant role in supporting railway infrastructure expansion, which is crucial for driving economic growth and stability in the region.”

In May 2024, Alstom completed a signalling upgrade for the 250km Beni Suef-Assuyt railway line in Egypt, located along the Nile River.

The project involved the installation of the advanced SIL 4 electronic interlocking system, IXL SmartLock 400 GP, across the entire line.

In April of the same year, Egypt’s high-speed rail project selected British Steel to provide track for a segment of the line linking Alexandria to the Mediterranean coast, the Gulf of Suez, and the Red Sea.

The contract involves the delivery of 9,500t of track to Alexandria for a 660km section of the network, designed to accommodate passenger and freight trains traveling at speeds of up to 250km/h.