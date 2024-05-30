Rail manufacturer Alstom has completed a signalling upgrade project in Egypt for the Beni Suef-Assuyt railway line along the Nile river.
The major upgrade saw the installation of an advanced SIL 4 signalling electronic interlocking system, known as the IXL SmartLock 400 GP solution, for the entire 250km line.
Ramy Salah, Egypt managing director at Alstom, said: “We take great pride in achieving this significant milestone for a project of such importance to equip Egypt’s railway network with state-of-the-art technology solutions.
“Our aim is to enhance the safety and efficiency of line operations while improving the passengers’ travel experience.”
The upgrade will allow trains to run up to 160km/h along the line, which has a capacity of 60,000 daily passengers across 15 stations.
Alstom began work on the line in 2016 and had previously commissioned the signalling tech for 100km of the line in 2021 but has now completed the entire project.
The system also includes a centralised traffic control system, a TLC system, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition technology, and a 11kV power supply substation.
Salah said: “This accomplishment marks a major milestone in our continued efforts to deliver world-class mobility solutions that meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”
The Beni Suef-Assuyt railway is one of many rail projects developed in Egypt in recent years as the country strengthens and modernises its rail infrastructure, with other major projects including the ongoing construction of a high-speed line between Alexandria, the Mediterranean coast, and Suez.